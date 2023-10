Hana Giraldo is giving us Flowers 2.0 – and we are so into it!

Like Miley Cyrus‘ monster hit earlier this year, Broke My Heart could easily have been released at the height of the disco era. That’s a sound that is timeless and one of our faves!

This is a kiss-off anthem and it is so pleasing on the ears!

Check it out above!

