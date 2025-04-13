Got A Tip?

Harry Potter Actor Nick Moran Told He ‘Might Never Walk Or Talk Again’ After Going To The Hospital For Neck Pain!

Nick Moran was told he may never “walk or talk again” after experiencing mysterious neck pain.

The English actor recently learned first hand how fragile life is after visiting a hospital over a bit of neck pain… Which resulted in him being rushed in for emergency surgery! The 55-year-old, who appeared as Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2, is recovering after an absolutely terrifying turn of events nearly left him permanently immobile. His friend Terry Stone spoke to the DailyMail.com on Friday, revealing what the actor initially thought was just a bit of neck pain was actually something far worse! He explained:

“I spoke to one of his family members and he damaged his neck somehow, and it’s affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs. Nick’s girlfriend was saying ‘You’ve got to get it checked out,’ but as a bloke he said, ‘No I’ll put some deep heat on it.’ Then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, ‘We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening.’”

OMG! That’s so scary! And to make matters even more terrifying and risky, doctors apparently warned him of the “traumatic” possibility “he might never walk or talk again” after undergoing the surgery because of its “tricky” nature:

“It was micro surgery and because there’s so many nerves around the neck and spine this made the operation tricky with those awful chances of not being able to speak or walk again.”

However, Terry claims the surgery was thankfully a success — though according to Nick’s family, he has a long road of recovery ahead of him after having four bones removed from his neck and replaced with artificial ones:

“He’s not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation I was like ‘thank god’ because I think he’d decided he’d rather not walk or talk than die … He’s speaking now, which is a good sign, but he’s shuffling around like a 100-year-old and has a neck brace on and taking it easy.”

A long recovery is certainly better than the alternative!

A representative for Nick confirmed the news, telling the outlet:

“Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures. All went well — he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in the hospital.”

So scary. We’re so glad the surgery was a success. We’re sending so much love and healing energy Nick’s way!

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/Max & WENN]

Apr 13, 2025 08:28am PDT

