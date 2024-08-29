Harry Styles Supports Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan At Manchester Show!!! LOOK!

Prepare to freak out die-hard Directioners!!!

While performing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Tuesday, Niall Horan had a very special person in the crowd! Who was it? His former One Direction bandmate… Harry Styles! Yes, really!! And it looks like Harry had a great time!

In videos posted to X (Twitter), the 30-year-old singer was seen singing and dancing in the audience as Niall sang their band’s old song Stockholm Syndrome — and other tracks by the Slow Hands artist! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Harry singing and dancing during Stockholm Syndrome at Niall's concert at the Co-op Live in Manchester tonight – August 27, 2024 pic.twitter.com/3msoAiujQS — HSNews (@HS_News_) August 27, 2024

Harry singing during Heaven at Niall's concert at the Co-op Live in Manchester tonight – August 27, 2024 pic.twitter.com/RQn7SUxfk4 — HSNews (@HS_News_) August 27, 2024

Harry singing during Slow Hands at Niall's concert at the Co-op Live in Manchester tonight – August 27, 2024 pic.twitter.com/xm3G4FEhtL — HSNews (@HS_News_) August 27, 2024

Harry during Heartbreak Weather at Niall's concert at the Co-op Live in Manchester tonight – August 27, 2024 pic.twitter.com/G4z9VtYRuY — HSNews (@HS_News_) August 27, 2024

OMG!!! We love to see the support from Harry!

Related: Camila Cabello Shades Sabrina Carpenter Amid Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Drama!

And obviously, other fans did too! They were sent into a frenzy when they realized the Don’t Worry Darling star was at the concert, saying:

“Love this ‘H’ having a great time showing support for Niall” “niall and harry supporting each other at their shows that’s bestie behaviour!” “Not harry styles dancing to stockholm sydrome. I cant cope” “Close enough welcome back one direction.”

And, of course, someone had to ask the most important question in the comments:

“Reunion when?”

But, like, for real tho… LOLz!

Alas, probably don’t get your hopes up, Directioners! We may have a looong time before we see Harry, Niall, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne reunite to create music together again! If ever! For now, it appears they — or at least Niall and Harry — are content to support each other’s solo adventures and leave it at that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Were you freaking out over Harry attending Niall’s concert? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via GQ/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]