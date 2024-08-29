Camila Cabello Seemingly Shades Sabrina Carpenter Amid Resurfaced Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Drama!!

Camila Cabello is chiming in on the Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes love triangle drama!

Ever since Sabrina dropped her new album Short n’ Sweet last week, fans have theorized that she called out Shawn and his on-again, off-again girlfriend in several songs, including Taste (in which the music video seemingly stars lookalikes of them)! It’s been very messy, to say the least. And now the Fifth Harmony alum is leaning into it! Yes, really!

On Monday, the singer took to her TikTok to share a video of her lip-syncing to her song June Gloom. It came out on her latest album C, XOXO in late June, but it definitely didn’t get as much buzz as the Espresso star’s latest songs… until now. In the video, Camila shows off her blonde hairdo — you know, which makes her look EXACTLY like the Stitches crooner’s OTHER ex! She mouthed the words:

“She’s cool, I heard / Won’t act surprised, I saw the pictures / We’re a house fire, for sure / Hope it’ll burn out, but it just gets bigger / If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town? If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?”

Damn! Not mincing her words! She captioned the cryptic post:

“hope it’ll burn out but it just gets bigger”

Shaaady!!!

Also, this song is SO similar to Sabrina’s Taste! In that new track, the Disney Channel alum sings:

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too”

So, like, Shawn really was just flip flopping between these girls, wasn’t he?? No wonder they’re both pissed!!

The Eras Tour opener — who was linked to the Canadian in early 2023 — also seemed to call out Shawmila in the song Coincidence, in which she references their PDA-filled sighting at Coachella! She dished:

“What a surprise, your phone just died / Your car drove itself from LA to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side? Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew / Least that’s what you said / What a coincidence”

There’s even some digs at the Wonder artist in the song Dumb & Poetic, in which she slams an ex for being “dumb and poetic,” having read “every self-help book,” and for doing “mushrooms” and “meditation.” BTW, those are all things that Shawn’s been open about. So, yeah, Sabrina really stirred up all this love triangle drama! But apparently, Camila’s been hinting at it all along!

Shocked by the fact that the Havana vocalist is now shamelessly adding her two cents to the online controversy, fans took to the comment section to react to her chaotic new post by writing:

“Posting this now is so messy” “i cannot take my favs being in a love triangle again please can we just blame the man” “The song is messy . Her posting this is amazing” “The hair ? The songs ? COINCIDENCE?” “she knows what she’s doing I’m so dead” “Oh the tea within songs” “promoting this song with the blonde hair is a whole other level & im here for it”

Someone else teased:

“Listen I’d use the moment to promote my music too”

LOLz! Any promo is good promo, right?? Might as well seize the moment!

Now that both women have seemingly addressed the complicated love triangle, we wonder if Shawn will be sharing his thoughts in his new album later this fall?? This drama might only be just beginning! Not to mention that they’re all set to perform at the VMAs next month! Buckle up, y’all. If Camila’s not afraid to get a lil’ messy on her feed, just think what’ll go down at the event!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Camila Cabello/TikTok & Shawn Mendes/Instagram]