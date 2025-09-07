Got A Tip?

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz's Friends Think They Could Become 'More Than Just' Friends With Benefits

It sounds like Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship is quickly developing into something more… Whether they anticipated that to happen or not!

As we’ve been following, the One Direction alum and the Caught Stealing star were caught getting cozy walking arm-in-arm in Europe last month. Several sightings later, fans were SURE they were an official couple… Until reports surfaced claiming they were strictly friends with benefits! A source told TMZ on Wednesday the young lovers have no labels and are definitely NOT serious — just having some fun! The report tracked with a previous one stemming from Us Weekly:

“It isn’t serious between them. Zoë does not want anything serious right now. They are very similar and are free-spirited people, so they hit it off and have a lot of chemistry.”

However, that may all be changing.

On Friday, an insider revealed to DailyMail.com that Harry and Zoë’s romance is actively developing into something deeper:

“This is brewing into something more whether they think it is or not. They both like each other and friends don’t know who likes each other more but it is turning into something more than just a casual situation.”

Ooooh, so one of them is MORE smitten than the other? Inneresting! The source added:

“They might not want to think it is, but surprise surprise, it is getting interesting.”

HA! Isn’t that always how it works?? It sounds like the script of a romantic comedy! Which they could TOTALLY act in together!

The source went on to claim that Harry and Zoë, who are 31 and 36 respectively, are getting to the age where casual relationships just aren’t quite as satisfying as they once were — and their friends are TOTALLY pro relationship:

“Even with the lack of labels, or labels that aren’t official boyfriend and girlfriend status, they are just kidding themselves, their friends see this could be something special and if they want to make it into that, they should. No reason to play games.”

We’ll just have to wait and see how this develops!

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via ELLE & Harry Styles/YouTube]

Sep 07, 2025 09:55am PDT

