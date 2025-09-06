Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's First Game Of The NFL Season!

Travis Kelce’s first game of the NFL season went down in front of thousands of fans in Brazil on Friday, but who wasn’t in the stands cheering him on? His new fiancée, Taylor Swift!

Sources claimed this week the pop star would make the long journey to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. She possibly was even skipping the VMAs to support Travis! However, Tay actually didn’t show up! Wow! Although shocking and disappointing to many Swifties who hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the game, she had a good reason for missing it!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday night, between the cost and security risk, it just wasn’t practical for the Evermore singer to travel all that way for only a couple of hours! An insider explained:

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play. She would have wanted her security team there a few days ahead to make sure everything was OK. So, with all of that combined, it would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city.”

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘Bring Out the Best In Each Other,’ Say Friends!

It makes sense! She doesn’t even normally attend games outside of Arrowhead Stadium. Fans also know that Taylor has dealt with some really scary situations in the past, including a foiled terror plot, and she is now more than ever overly cautious! She wants to keep not only herself safe but others, so it sounds like she wasn’t going to risk it for one abroad game!

Just because she wasn’t in the stands doesn’t mean she didn’t watch it, though! The source went on to say that “she is enjoying watching the game on her own time.” Oh boy, that means she saw that slap to the helmet Travis took — and the Chiefs’ loss! Yikes!

And don’t worry, fans! Taylor will be at future games! The source continued:

“This isn’t a tour stop or anything, or the Super Bowl. It is week one and she will be at enough games this season, especially in Kansas City where her security team is familiar with the stadium, she can be with her crew and then stay at Travis’s house before and afterward. It ended up being the smart thing to do, it was easier not to move mountains to watch one game.”

The “smart thing,” yes! But the Chiefs really needed their good luck charm for that game! Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited to see Taylor at games this season? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]