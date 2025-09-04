Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Harry Styles

The Status Of Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz's Relationship REVEALED!

The Status Of Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz's Relationship Revealed!

What’s really going on between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz?

Late last month, the pair had everyone losing their minds when they were getting cozy abroad together amid rumors the actress is dating her Caught Stealing co-star, Austin Butler. DeuxMoi reported an anonymous source claimed they were “making out” at Rita’s in London, but there was no photo or video evidence. However, someone caught Harry and Zoë on camera during their second public outing together! They were seen walking arm-in-arm in the Italian city, which he seemingly wanted to keep “under the radar.” However, the pop star was unsuccessful, all thanks to Bia Lyrio, who posted a video of their romantic stroll to TikTok!

@beatrizalyrio

Ainda processando a emoção de hoje ???????????? #harrystylesvids #harrystyles #rome #roma #zoekravitz

♬ Daylight – Harry Styles

After these sightings, many thought that these two were the next hot couple in Hollywood! However, prepare yourselves for disappointing news. Don’t expect a red-carpet date night or an Instagram official moment anytime soon! We definitely won’t bank on Zoë bringing Harry as her date to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at this moment! Why?

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ on Wednesday that Zoë and Harry are only hooking up, calling their relationship a “friends with benefits” type of situation. The insiders explained they are not serious, have no labels, and are not even exclusive. Wow! They are keeping things pretty casual right now!

This tracks from what we’ve heard so far about the two, though. A source previously told Us Weekly that the Watermelon Sugar singer and Divergent star were “spending time together,” but things were “very new” between them. They added:

“It isn’t serious between them. Zoë does not want anything serious right now. They are very similar and are free-spirited people, so they hit it off and have a lot of chemistry.”

Zoë got out of a serious relationship with Channing Tatum almost a year ago, and she had planned to marry the actor before they called off the engagement. Sometimes you need time to date around and have fun before even thinking about getting into a new committed relationship! And it sounds like that is exactly what Zoë is doing! Good for her!

And who knows! She and Harry could become something more as time goes on! We’ll see! If not, that is okay too! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 04, 2025 08:30am PDT

