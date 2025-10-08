Shocking Story Behind Hawaii Five-0 Star's Death Revealed -- Wheelchair Ramp Broke, Claims Lawsuit

We have a heartbreaking update in the case of the late Taylor Tuli Wily.

Last year, we reported the sad news that at just 56 years old, the Hawaii Five-0 star tragically passed away. Details were sparse at the time. His friend and manager Michael J. Henderson confirmed to E! News that he died of natural causes, that was about all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ????. ???????????????????????? (@plenkov)

However, we’re unfortunately now hearing it’s not quite as simple as that…

Related: Influencer Dead At 31 — Reportedly From Complications Following Cosmetic Procedure

Late last month, his estate filed a lawsuit claiming it was actually a nasty injury that led to his demise. The suit, which was reviewed by The US Sun, reported that on October 3, 2023, the Magnum P.I. star, who was in a wheelchair, was being loaded into a transport van. Unfortunately the unthinkable happened — the ramp malfunctioned and sent Taylor crashing down to the unforgiving pavement.

According to the outlet, the legal docs claim the former MMA fighter hit his head on the sidewalk and was unable to receive life-saving care for his injuries, which ultimately led to his death eight months later.

How incredibly awful.

The suit accuses Nevada transportation company GMTCare of negligence and failing to make sure Taylor’s ride was secure. His estate is seeking a jury trial and $50,000.

What a heartbreaking update. Our hearts go out to Taylor’s loved ones. What are YOUR reactions?

[Images via CBS/YouTube]