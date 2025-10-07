Influencer Dead At 31 -- Reportedly From Complications Following Cosmetic Procedure

This is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be — even amid filters, curated feeds, and flawless photos.

Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior has died after reportedly experiencing complications from a cosmetic procedure. His death occurred on Friday, according to People and others, and it quickly sent shockwaves through his followers, fans, and the greater social media community. He was so young! Only 31 years old…

Junior, who had amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram prior to his passing, was known for his sleek style, striking looks, and aspirational content. But behind the glam, he had been fighting a serious health battle.

According to Us Weekly, just a month before his passing, Junior revealed to Brazil’s Feed TV that he’d been suffering from an infection allegedly stemming from a cosmetic procedure performed by surgeon Fernando Garbi. He even shared video footage with the outlet that appeared to show his bruised and swollen face after the surgery, and claimed he’d been seeking medical treatment under the care of a dermatologist.

Sadly, things escalated from there. According to Junior’s close friend Gean Souza, who spoke to Brazilian outlet Quem, the influencer’s condition worsened rapidly last week. On Friday, Junior reportedly became ill, felt short of breath, and was taken to an emergency room. Sadly, he ended up dying.

So awful…

Before his death, Junior was also seeking accountability. Per People, before he died, Junior filed a formal complaint with police in São Paulo requesting an investigation into Dr. Garbi. According to legal documents obtained by local outlet Portal Leo Dias, he had accused Garbi of crimes including illegal practice of medicine and serious bodily injury.

In response to the allegations, Dr. Garbi denied any involvement or responsibility in Junior’s death. His team shared a statement on the doctor’s IG account over the weekend claiming the accusations were baseless, which translated to English in part:

“All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando.”

This isn’t the first time Garbi has tried to distance himself from the controversy. Back in March, he told Portal Leo Dias that Junior’s infection was not related to the cosmetic procedure he performed.

The final posts on Junior’s IG now read like a haunting goodbye. In August, just weeks before his death, he shared a carousel of images and a caption that has taken on heartbreaking new meaning. He wrote:

“A record of how I feel today: at peace with my choices, strong in the face of battles, and increasingly true to my essence. Life is made of moments — and I choose to live mine with elegance and truth.”

See that full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Dutra (@dutraau)

Wow. And now he’s gone — far too soon.

Rest in peace.

