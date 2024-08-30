Heather Graham Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Her Parents -- Who Think Hollywood Is ‘Evil’ -- In 30 Years!

Heather Graham is not on good terms with her parents and hasn’t been for quite some time…

In a new interview published with the Wall Street Journal this week, the 54-year-old actress opened up about her rocky relationship with her loved ones, revealing she has not spoken to them in almost three decades! Whoa! Why? Her parents became estranged from their daughter all because she chose to pursue her dreams and have a career in Hollywood — which they thought was “evil.” Yikes…

Recalling what led to their fractured relationship, Heather explained she moved from a suburban neighborhood in Virginia to Agoura Hills, California when she was nine years old. The move was a huge change for her, as she went from being “popular” in her hometown to feeling “isolated” and like she “didn’t fit in” anywhere once she got to the West Coast. The Boogie Nights star explained:

“In Virginia, I had a tomboy phase and loved exploring the woods. After we moved, I was isolated. You had to be driven everywhere. Without kids to play with in the street, I had fewer social interactions and grew insecure. I turned to books and read above my level.”

Then, she found a love of acting — something her parents did not approve of! In fact, she received a lot of push back from them. Heather’s dad especially opposed her career in the business from the beginning:

“He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul.”

Jeez! Her parents apparently “were part of a generation that didn’t believe in therapy or discussing personal things,” so she often felt like she could never “talk to them.” Growing up feeling “isolated” and unable to come to your own parents about anything? That is rough…

As a teen, Heather booked her first movie License to Drive and she knew her life reached a turning point. So after the film premiered in 1988, she moved out of her home at 18 years old:

“Living at home had become more difficult. I said to myself, ‘I’ve got to get out of here, I’ve got to be successful, and I’ve got to be a movie star.’ I found an apartment in West Hollywood with another girl from high school — a working model who was also investing in real estate on the side. Living with her was freeing.”

She went on to graduate from high school with a 5.0 GPA and study English at UCLA. However, she left college during her junior year to solely focus on acting. Heather eventually landed roles in movies like Swingers, Austin Powers, and more. At that time, she was finally “self-sufficient” enough and took a good hard look at her relationship with her parents. And ultimately, the filmmaker determined that she needed to cut them off for good. She said:

“I stopped talking to my parents when I was 25, and I’m estranged from them now. My friends are proud of me, and I’m proud of myself. I have really good friends.”

It is a shame things got to the point where Heather no longer talks to her parents. However, you need to do what is best for you at the end of the day, even if it means making the tough decision to end your relationship with your family! And it sounds like she feels at peace and built a beautiful life for herself — despite continuing a career in Hollywood against her parents wishes! Heather has a home in El Lay, which “views of the Pacific, and a place in New York:

“I live in Los Angeles in a house I bought last year. I also have a loft in New York. I love the ocean. I also like sitting out back when writing or preparing for a movie. Nature is inspiring.”

Despite the sad ending to her and her parents relationship, we are glad Heather seems so happy — and feeling inspired right now. In fact, it sounds like she was very much inspired by the estrangement with her parents, as she starred, wrote, and directed her upcoming film, with a very fitting title of Chosen Family. Wow!

