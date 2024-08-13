Aaron Rodgers' Parents Claim Ex Olivia Munn DID Cause Family To Break Apart! Details!

Aaron Rodgers has said his piece about his longtime family feud — now it’s his parents’ turn. And they are not sparing anyone’s feelings!

As has been pretty well documented, the New York Jets quarterback has had quite the decade with his family. And by that, we mean a relatively absent one… Because they’re not on speaking terms!

But what caused the rift? It’s been a long-standing rumor Olivia Munn, whom he dated between 2014 and 2017, was the one who instigated the family feud. His brother Jordan Rodgers certainly seems to think so! But Aaron spoke out about the rumor once and for all in his new biography Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. He told author Ian O’Connor the X-Men: Apocalypse star has “nothing to do” with his family’s “deep-rooted issues.”

Related: Reason Behind Ayesha Curry’s Viral Confrontation With French Police Revealed!

But the book is now officially out, and his parents wholeheartedly disagree!

His dad Ed claimed the cold war started after the former Green Bay Packers star had a bad game back in 2014. Ed says the TV star told him and Aaron’s mom Darla the pair were not wanted at Aaron’s next game! Ed said he responded in the following way:

“You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents.”

Well, if it’s true Olivia tried to tell them that they weren’t wanted, then that’s a pretty valid response… that does feel like crossing a line, right? However, if Olivia was giving them the message on behalf of Aaron, that’s a tough position to be in. We do know Aaron protected her by denying her involvement in their rift. And he defended her at the time, too! Ed further claimed the 40-year-old NFL star emailed him saying, “Don’t attack the woman I love.” From that point on, the estranged father said their relationship was damaged and that it wasn’t for another NINE years that they even had a conversation.

Damn!

Amid all the familial drama and fingers being pointed at Olivia, she claimed to multiple media outlets the family had issues far prior to her arrival on the scene. But Ed disagrees. He claims in the book:

“She just made stuff up to make herself look good. She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull.”

He added that prior to Aaron striking up a relationship with star, “we had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.” Hmm. In our experience, parents don’t even always know what they’re doing to their kids — or how dysfunctional their relationships already are. Just sayin’. But ol’ Ed flat-out called Olivia’s claims that Aaron was already having problems with his parents “a lie.”

Sheesh! He’s really putting on the boxing gloves!

Aaron’s mother Darla also had quite a bit to say, too. Referencing Olivia’s famous interview with Andy Cohen in which she seemingly suggested the family was trying to ride Aaron’s coattails amid his fame, momma dished:

“I can think about showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that. But that’s not our family. Nobody did that.”

As a refresher, Olivia told Andy in 2018:

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success. Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

A separate source, however, claimed Aaron’s very conservative Christian parents didn’t like Olivia from the jump as she famously spoke openly about her sex life with Aaron:

“She was saying all that and it pissed Darla off, really pissed her off.”

Olivia and Aaron also moved in together, which is said to have contributed to Ed and Darla’s alleged reluctance to accept her, as the pair weren’t married — and therefore living in sin. Certainly something a lot of adult children of those kind of parents can relate to.

As for if the Rodgers family will ever reunite, Darla explained:

“Yes, we’re all about forgiving and forgetting. We would be so happy to move on … The new relationship needs to start, and it just feels weird that we can’t communicate even big-life things with him.”

Ed added:

“And we have unconditional love for him. No matter what happened, we would just like the relationship.”

From Aaron’s perspective, he actually did admit that reconciliation is “definitely possible.” As long as they aren’t vaccinated, obviously. (We’re just kidding about that last part.)

WOW. This is a lot! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comment down below!

[Images via NBC Sports/YouTube, Luke Rodgers/Instagram, & Avalon/WENN]