Heather Rae El Moussa Defends Pregnancy 'Prank' On Tarek -- But Deletes Video Anyway!

Heather Rae El Moussa did NOT please her fans with this new video!

On Tuesday, the Flip Off star took to Instagram to share a new fun video — or so she thought. In the since-deleted clip, she’s getting her hubby Tarek El Moussa to guess different feminine products to test his knowledge, and hands him a fertility tracker. While standing in their lavish bathroom, the father of three guessed the product was a tampon. That is, until he saw the word “fertility” on it.

From there, he asked his wife if it was a pregnancy test, and even asked if she was expecting! He totally thought this was a surprise pregnancy announcement! Oh no!

Heather didn’t answer his question, though, urging him to open the packet. Once he did and saw it wasn’t, in fact, a pregnancy test, Tarek said:

“You can’t do that to me!”

LOLz! Poor guy!

Over the video, the 37-year-old wrote “Pranking my husband that I’m pregnant…” as a little bit of a clickbait title, and said in the caption:

“An unplanned prank… or was it?! “

Clearly not your usual, insensitive pregnancy prank like people have pulled in the past. But still, commenters weren’t happy with this video and found it offensive. One commenter wrote, per TooFab:

“I love you guys…but this….I wish you wouldn’t prank about pregnancy.”

While another pointed out:

“Why are we still using pregnancy as a prank?”

Heather responded to both of these comments, defending herself, though:

“This was unplanned from another piece of content we shot. The way the moment unfolded we thought it was funny given our very public opinions on another baby right now. It was to make light on our own situation and never to offend others.”

Recently, the HGTV star said she’d be so down for another baby, while her hubby isn’t sure. This is what she’s poking fun at, we guess! But the hate train didn’t stop there. Unconfirmed rumors say she even started to DM upset fans to try and clear the air!

Eventually she gave in, we guess. And that’s when she deleted the post altogether.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Was her post really that insensitive, or are people making a big deal out of nothing? Let us know (below).

[Image via Heather Rae El Moussa/HGTV/Instagram]