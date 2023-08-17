Heather Rae Young Shades Revlon In New TikTok -- And The Makeup Brand Claps Back!

Heather Rae Young shared a HIGHlarious new TikTok teasing her hubby Tarek El Moussa — but she might’ve got more than she bargained for when she subtly shaded makeup giant Revlon.

In the vid posted on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset realtor can be seen with her hubby as they’re going through items in his Sprinter van. She holds up a Revlon brand lip liner and says to the camera:

“So when you find another woman’s lip liner in your husband’s Sprinter…”

The HGTV personality then pops up, saying he was “in trouble” because of his wife finding the lip liner that obviously wasn’t hers:

“She found ski pants 3 years ago and I’m still in trouble.”

At the end of the video, Heather tosses the lip liner out of frame and jokes:

“Revlon. I don’t wear Revlon, so…”

Ouch! Looks like it’s the dog house for Tarek!

It all seemed to be in good fun, though, because she captioned the video:

“I knew it was his sister’s from when she borrowed our Sprinter but always make them sweat ladies.”

LOLz! See the video for yourself (below):

@heatherraeelmoussa i knew it was his sister’s from when she borrowed our sprinter but always make them sweat ladies ???????????????????? ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

The 41-year-old real estate investor isn’t the only one who was sweating, though! Revlon themselves responded to the video the same day, seemingly teasing Heather about how THEY were the ones with the infamous ski pants all along! In the video, an employee for the company can be seen catching the lip liner that the 35-year-old threw off camera in her video. The woman then says:

“Thanks, girl, I’ve been looking for that. And I want my ski pants back.”

The video was playfully captioned:

“Thanks @HeatherRaeElMoussa! Don’t sleep on our #ColorStay Lip Liner. Comment below for a ski pants storytime “

Ha!

Well, looks like Tarek got caught! It was Revlon all along! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

