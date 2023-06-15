Heather Rae Young Says Infant Son Is ‘Strong’ After Undergoing ‘Tongue Tie Revision’

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans an update on her son’s health.

After welcoming little baby Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January, the Selling Sunset star quickly opened up about some of the unexpected challenges she was dealt with within the first few weeks of motherhood. If you don’t remember, in February, she revealed that little baby T had “tongue tie,” among other medical conditions, which made it difficult for him to eat. She wrote at the time:

“Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies. I’m so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping.”

She added that her infant underwent a procedure to correct his tongue tie, and now she’s giving us an update.

Tuesday, The Flipping El Moussas star took to Instagram to share that her little boy is getting “strong” months after the corrective procedure. She wrote on her Story alongside an adorable pic of him:

“Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision. Getting lots of snuggles @therealtarekelmoussa”

See (below):

So sweet! We’re so glad he’s doing much better now. What a scary start to his life!

[Images via Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram]