Heidi Klum's Story About Her Worst Date Ever Will Truly Make Your Jaw Drop!

Like so many of us, Heidi Klum has experienced her fair share of terrible dates – but there is one in particular that the 49-year-old model feels takes the top spot as the absolute WORST! And honestly, we understand why after hearing this story!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, she recalled to guest host Nicole Byer how she went on a “weird” movie date during her days as a single lady. While out with the unnamed guy, he had bought a large bucket of popcorn and kept it on his lap throughout the movie – something Heidi thought was a little odd at the time. She said:

“I had one weird date where we went to a movie theater. Which I thought was already strange, like, why do I always have to reach over? Why don’t you reach over?”

But it turned out there was a very creepy reason for the placement. Heidi revealed that when she went to grab some popcorn, she suddenly discovered that he shoved his manhood through the box at one point! Yeah, we are not joking. It was a stunt straight out of the 1982 movie Diner. She recounted:

“And I’m reaching over and I’m eating the popcorn and then, all of the sudden, there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached. The hot dog that’s still attached.”

The Project Runway alum called the incident “very memorable,” noting that it “never happened again.” Nicole agreed, quipping:

“I could imagine that it’s memorable. It’s something you talk about in therapy. That’s tough. But, maybe, AMC will have another commercial with Nicole Kidman and she’s like, ‘You can get a hot dog in your popcorn.’”

Thankfully, her days in the wild world of dating are over. As you may know, the America’s Got Talent judge has been married to her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, for three years now. When asked about her secret to a successful marriage later in the interview, Heidi cheekily spilled:

“You have to exercise a lot with your husband. I mean, it’s kind of working very well for us.”

As Nicole pointed out, “exercise” is a code word for “sex.” Good for Heidi! You can ch-ch-check out her entire interview (below):

Reactions to the story of her worst date ever, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

