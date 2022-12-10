Parks & Recreation Star Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead At 92: ‘Rest, Sweet One’

Grab a box of tissues, Parks and Recreation fans — we’re mourning the loss of Helen Slayton-Hughes.

The actress, who famously played sassy court stenographer Ethel Beavers on the hit NBC comedy, passed away Wednesday at 92 years old. Her family took to Facebook to announce the saddening news Thursday afternoon, writing:

“To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family.”

Alongside the announcement, Helen’s family shared a short video depicting her in various acting roles throughout the years, captioned with more loving words:

“To our beloved Helen… You always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.”

The tribute also included two quotes from Helen herself:

“I love doing drama but I’m always hired to do comedy.”

And:

“The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure.”

See the touching video (below):

Fans rushed to the comments to pay their respects, writing things like:

“She was such a wonderful person and actress. I first knew of her as Ethel Beavers, and she brought so much laughter to my home through that.” “I am so sorry for your loss. I became a fan of Helen later in her life following her role in Parks and Rec. Helen brought a lot of light and laughter to the world and will be deeply missed. thinking of Helen’s family in this sad time” “I’m so sorry to hear that. We named our dog Ethel Beavers because we loved the character, and I was always excited to see Helen in other things”

While Helen’s family noted “her pain has ended” in their post, her exact cause of death is unclear at the time.

Beginning her acting career at 50 years old in 1980’s Mafia on the Bounty, the icon’s résumé spanned 42 years, with her final appearance being in 2022’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

The official Parks and Recreation Instagram account tributed the late actress Friday, writing alongside a classic picture of her character:

“Rest in peace, Helen Slayton-Hughes ❤️ Ethel Beavers will forever be in our hearts.”

See (below):

See some of her best moments on the show (below):

So, so sad. However, the load of grief can’t help but be lightened by the comedic memories and outpour of love and support. Rest in peace to an icon!

