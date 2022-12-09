Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Dead At 62 -- 4 Years After She Lost His Brother

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner has tragically passed away at just 62 years old.

The I Don’t Wanna Lose You singer’s son was first spotted experiencing breathing difficulties by a neighbor outside of his San Fernando Valley home Thursday morning, according to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ. Moments later, he stopped breathing altogether and the neighbor called 911. As paramedics rushed to the scene, bystanders attempted CPR, but sadly to no avail. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed to People that officers were dispatched to the Encino, California residence at 9:40 a.m. for a death investigation. As of now, Ronnie’s exact cause of death remains unknown — however, he had been known to face health challenges throughout the years, including cancer.

Turner’s wife Afida Turner (above, with Ronnie) took to Instagram early Friday morning to confirm the devastating news in a heart-wrenching post:

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Alline rest in paradise.”

She emotionally added:

“So unfair”

See her full post (below):

The French singer was of course referencing Ronnie’s late family members, including Tina’s eldest son Craig Turner, who unfortunately died by suicide in 2018. She also referenced the It Takes Two singer’s former husband Ike Turner, who died of an apparent drug overdose in 2007, and Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, who died in 2010.

The couple wed back in 2007 after Ronnie had built up his professional career, appearing in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Angela Bassett as his mother. The film gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the star’s life and her infamously abusive relationship with ex-husband Ike. Ronnie also played bass guitar throughout a number of the Proud Mary singer’s tours, and played in a band of his own called Manufactured Funk.

The 83-year-old singing legend has yet to make a public statement following the tragic news, but we’re sure that she’s nothing short of devastated to have now lost a second son. She previously referred to losing Craig as “My saddest moment as a mother.”

My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tl — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) July 27, 2018

So, so sad. We’re sending all our love to the Turner family during this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace.

