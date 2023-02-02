The Crown Star Helena Bonham Carter Thinks Show Should End Now!

Helena Bonham Carter is so done with The Crown!

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 56-year-old actress, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister Princess Margaret in the third and fourth seasons, was asked about her thoughts on Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare. Her response? NOPE! She said:

“I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention.”

Understandable! Who wants to touch that controversy with a 10-foot pole!

Related: Prince Harry Reveals He Fact Checks The Crown!

But when the interview followed up the question, asking if it would be easier for the creator Peter Morgan to write for the show after the release of Spare, Helena had a shocking answer! The Harry Potter alum shared that she doesn’t think the Netflix drama should continue AT ALL! Not if it means covering current events! She explained:

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually. I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The fifth season, which dropped in November 2022, already put the show in more modern times, covering Princess Diana and King Charles’ divorce. But how close to now should it dare to get? We’re hearing new info about 2018 events all the time that change the context! Aren’t they worried about getting something way wrong without the benefit of hindsight?

While Helena believes The Crown should end soon, the show will continue for a sixth and final season as it takes on the royal family during the late 1990s and inevitably cover the death of Diana.

But do you agree with Helena, Perezcious readers? Should they have ended before now? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Netflix/YouTube]