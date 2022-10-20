Dame Judi Dench Slams The Crown Season 5 After Learning Of THIS Scene!!

The latest season of The Crown isn’t even out yet and it’s already the center of major controversy!

One day before Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season of The Crown, Dame Judi Dench took to The Times with a scathing letter urging the streamer to stop the release of the show — or at least admit it’s largely made up!

The Oscar winner, who is friends with Queen Camilla, revealed most of her frustrations with Season 5 revolve around a scene between King Charles III (then just a prince) and the former UK Prime Minister John Major (played by Jonny Lee Miller). In the scene, Charles (Dominic West) attempts to convince John to persuade Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne, something Judi and other viewers think is inappropriate following Her Majesty’s death.

In the letter to the UK publication released on Wednesday, Judi wrote:

“While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true. Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series–that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence, this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

The actress also claimed she believes the show is getting more out of hand the closer it gets to the present time, dissing:

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

She even went so far as to say the highly-acclaimed program propagated “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history.” She urged Netflix to add a “disclaimer at the start of each episode” to indicate the series isn’t backed by 100% accurate facts, noting:

“No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged. Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a ‘fictionalised drama,’ the programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”

Netflix now describes the Emmy-winning show as “inspired by real events” and a “fictional dramatisation” which tells the “story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” It’s definitely a start to remind fans not everything is accurate, but Judi doesn’t think it’s enough. We doubt the show’s creator will do anything different at this point, though.

The Shakespeare in Love alum took one final jab at the company, adding:

“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider–for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers.”

Damn! She’s truly going to bat!

The streamer did temporarily shut down production of the sixth season of the series after the Queen died to be respectful, but it is unlikely they’d axe the show altogether. It’s way too popular!

Interestingly, Judi’s not the only one upset right now. In an interview with DailyMail.com’s Mail on Sunday earlier this week, the former Prime Minister, who as we mentioned earlier is portrayed in the upcoming season, called the plotline “damaging and malicious fiction” as well as a “barrel load of nonsense.”

John also insisted the conversation between him and Charles NEVER happened, saying:

“[It was written] for no other reason than to provide maximum–and entirely false–dramatic impact.”

Wow. He’s right about one thing: the upcoming season looks like it will be dramatic AF! Netflix dropped the first trailer on Thursday and it features plenty of upheaval for the Queen, especially as Princess Diana takes center stage. Ch-ch-check it out!

This looks like a wild ride!! Will you be tuning in next month when the season premieres on November 9?? Also, what do you make of all the hubbub coming from the Brits?

