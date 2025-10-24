HGTV Stars Claim Their Dog Died While With Sitter -- Who Tried To Cover Up The Horrible True Story!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Two HGTV stars are shattered following their dog sitter’s cruel deception…

According to a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday, Eilyn and Ray Jimenez announced they returned home to Miami in late August to a horrible tragedy — their beloved 12-year-old Shih Tzu, Aria, passed away while in the care of a sitter. How heartbreaking. But the full story is even more infuriating…

The sitter, a woman named Barbara Paz, was not someone Eilyn and Ray knew. They contacted her through Rover, a pet care marketplace, sort of like an AirBNB for dog sitting and other services. Barbara told the Divided By Design couple their poor pooch died peacefully in her sleep, saying she suffered a heart attack. But the whole thing was sus from the start. They wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of their dogs:

“If you think your pet is safe with your pet sitter, think again. On August 29, 2025, while we were away, our 12-year-old Shih Tzu, Aria, died in the care of a @roverdotcom sitter in Miami. When we returned home two days later, the sitter came to our door crying, saying Aria ‘passed peacefully in her sleep.’ She told us a ‘vet friend named Nicole’ had confirmed it and even texted us under that name, claiming Aria had died from a heart attack.”

Here’s where the story starts to get twisted…

The reality stars then discovered Barbara had already cremated Aria! Whoa! It’s bad enough that the woman waited to tell Eilyn and Ray their pooch died, but to cremate the remains without permission? That crosses a huge line! You don’t do that. You let the owners handle any arrangements after their beloved pup’s death! Why would anyone do that??

Well, the interior designers soon learn the sick reason the dog sitter jumped the gun. Barbara allegedly lied and tried to cover up what really happened to poor Aria!

According to Eilyn and Ray, they figured out that “every part of that story was fabricated.” The pair explained the “cremation records show Aria’s body was brought in the same day she died — by the sitter’s partner,” whose name is Daniel Souza. And this Daniel came clean about the dog’s real cause of death. And it was anything but peaceful. Ray and Eilyn said:

“When the cremation center staff asked what happened, the partner admitted Aria had been killed by a larger dog. They described visible trauma: her scalp detached, one eye bulging — injuries impossible to confuse with a peaceful passing.”

OMG!!!

Eilyn and Ray claim this is not the only lie from Barbara! Per the post, the sitter “was never even in Miami,” but was in Las Vegas to compete in a jiu-jitsu tournament for Fight Sports Club Miami instead! Wait, WTF?! So where was Aria?? She “was left with her partner and around bigger dogs we never approved.” Following the attack, Barbara and her partner “cremated Aria without our consent — erasing evidence and concealing what happened.” Eilyn and Ray claimed they even went as far as to convince their pal to pretend to be a veterinarian! Yeah, that was a lie, too! Eilyn and Ray continued:

“We have given them every opportunity to come forward with the truth, yet they continue to hide behind lies. Mistakes can happen. But fabricating a story this elaborate to avoid accountability is not a mistake — it’s deception. Aria deserved better. All we want is the truth, and accountability for the life that was lost.”

We can’t even imagine. How disgusting of everyone involved in the cover-up. The designers went on to include a disclaimer, insisting they have the receipts to back up all their claims:

“The information shared here is supported by documented evidence, personal communications, and publicly available material, including booking records, screenshots, and timestamps. All statements reflect our direct experience and verified documentation. This post is not intended to harass, threaten, or defame any individual or business, but to seek transparency and accountability for the events surrounding the death of our dog, Aria.”

Just awful. Read the entire post (below):

Following the jaw-dropping revelation, Rover issued a response to the allegations to People on Thursday. The company said:

“Our hearts go out to Mr. and Mrs. Jimenez as they mourn the loss of Aria. Many of us at Rover are pet parents ourselves, and we can only imagine the heartbreak Aria’s family is going through.”

Rover revealed they conducted an investigation and deactivated the sitter’s account for good:

“Upon learning of this incident, Rover’s 24/7 Trust & Safety team conducted a thorough investigation into Aria’s passing. The sitter involved has been deactivated from our platform without the option to appeal, meaning she cannot communicate or book new stays with pet parents via Rover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation should they become involved. Our team has been in contact with Mrs. Jimenez to offer her support during this challenging time.”

The business concluded the statement, insisting “safety incidents” are rare for them, but there are measures in place just in case:

“Safety is a top priority at Rover, and we are taking Aria’s passing extremely seriously. In the rare event something goes wrong during a booking, Rover offers several safety features, including 24/7 support from our dedicated Trust & Safety team, access to advice from qualified veterinary professionals, and protection under the Rover Guarantee, which provides up to $25,000 in reimbursement for eligible vet claims. This incident is truly heartbreaking, but safety incidents on our platform are extremely rare. For context, over 40 million stays have been booked by pet parents in the US, with more than 98% of reviewed stays receiving five stars.”

Our hearts break for Eilyn and Ray. We’re so, so sorry for their loss, and we hope the people involved take accountability for their actions soon.

