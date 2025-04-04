High School Teacher Allegedly Hired Student To Kill Estranged Husband -- For HOW MUCH MONEY?!

A high school teacher in Columbus, Ohio is facing serious charges after allegedly hiring one of her students to kill her estranged husband. And if that alone isn’t crazy enough, the amount of money she reportedly offered the hit man teen will shock you…

According to court documents from Franklin County, Ohio obtained by multiple media outlets, Stephanie Demetrius (pictured above in her mugshot) was arrested back on Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Demetrius is a teacher at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School in Columbus. Or was, we guess. And that’s where police say she went to one of her unnamed students week with an offer of $2,000 if the kid would shoot her estranged husband.

That’s right — not only did the teacher allegedly hire one of her students to kill her spouse, but she only offered $2k for it. Life is cheap…

In a press conference announcing the arrest this week, Sergeant James Fuqua of the Columbus PD said:

“This particular teacher was attempting to groom this young person into committing murder.”

She seriously almost succeeded, too!! According to cops, the kid accepted the offer, and was even given a down payment of $250 prior to committing the act.

Thankfully, though, the murder never actually took place. Instead, the child’s mother found details about the murder-for-hire plot on the teenager’s phone and immediately went to the cops. Sergeant Fuqua explained:

“Without [the mom’s] help, some of this may not have come completely to light and this was a situation where the parent was able to capture specific things inside of this young person’s phone to alert authorities.”

Chilling…

Cops don’t know why Demetrius went to this particular student, but according to WSYX via the press conference, investigators did confirm he studies at the high school where she teaches.

Per court docs, Demetrius allegedly shared her estranged husband’s schedule with the student, showing him when their children would be out of the house and when he would working from home all alone in the middle of the day.

There is a TON of unsettling history that would seem to lead to this alleged murder-for-hire attempt, too. People dug up old court records that showed Stephanie filed for divorce from her husband — identified in those papers as Carlington Demetrius — about a year ago.

Then, last July, Carlington filed an emergency custody order for the estranged couple’s children, according to the Columbus Dispatch. In that filing, he claimed Stephanie had violated a protective order, broken into his home, and stolen a laptop and some money. He also claimed she’d previously used a pair of scissors to stab him in front of one of their kids. And in other previous incidents, Carlington alleged she set fire to the home’s basement, stole parts needed to fix the furnace while winter temperatures were below freezing, smashed the garage door, and stole the Wi-Fi router to prevent internet access.

In the end, per the newspaper, Carlington’s July filing stated:

“She has physically assaulted two of the children and Defendant Father. The minor children are in danger of harm as their mother continues to return to the Marital Residence and break windows and doors to force herself in.”

She sounds charming…

As for the most recent murder-for-hire allegations, People reports that Stephanie could face a life sentence if convicted on the charge. Per WSYX, a public defender representing the teacher denied the allegations against her in a court appearance this week. That outlet also reports her next court appearance is scheduled for next Friday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

