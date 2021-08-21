Hilary Duff Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19: ‘That Delta… She’s A Little Bitch’

Hilary Duff is feeling a little under the weather at the moment…

On Friday, the 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to share that she tested positive for coronavirus. She captioned a selfie from her bed:

“That delta… she’s a little bitch.

The Lizzie McGuire alum wrote that her symptoms included a “bad headache, no taste or smell, sinus pressure, and brain fog.” However, Duff added that she is still “happy to be vaxxed.” Take a look at the photo (below):

In case you didn’t know, the health update comes just days after she started production for the upcoming series How I Met Your Father with Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. The show reportedly will follow the same premise as the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, except it is told through Hilary’s perspective of how she met her kid’s dad. There is currently no news on how her diagnosis will impact the Hulu series’ filming schedule, but we can imagine that they’ve pushed back some things.

While Hilary remains on bedrest, it appears her husband Matthew Koma is keeping the kids thoroughly entertained. On Saturday morning, he shared a snapshot of their daughter Banks Violet in a sleeping bag while wearing a Black Panther mask. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Feel better, Hilary! And as we mentioned before, please wear a mask and get vaxxed, so we can move past this pandemic.

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram]