Melissa Joan Hart Got COVID Despite Being Vaccinated & Is 'Pretty Sure' Her Kid Contracted It From Being Maskless At School

Melissa Joan Hart is dealing with the coronavirus, and she’s not happy about it — nor should she be, considering she’s fully vaccinated and yet nevertheless came down with a “bad” version of a breakthrough case.

The 45-year-old TV star and mom of three children opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram video posted to her followers on Wednesday night, explaining that she’s “pretty sure” the virus got into her house after one of her children brought it home from school.

Related: Kristen Bell Admits Daughter’s ‘Unusual’ Name Is A ‘Big Bummer’ During Latest COVID Surge

The Clarissa Explains It All alum was remarkably candid while explaining the situation from her bed. She straight-up revealed the diagnosis to start, saying (below):

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it’s bad. One of my kids I think has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are OK.”

Oh, no!

Hart, who shares sons Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8 with her husband, Mark Wilkerson, added more from there, explaining her emotional state and some regrets she’s had in slightly loosening her family’s health protocols:

“I’m mad. I’m really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot. But we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy. And I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Ugh! We feel that!

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star shared how she was nevertheless proud of Tucker, her youngest, for still choosing to wear his mask this year even though it wasn’t mandated by the school:

“He came home bragging every day, ‘Mom, I wore my mask.’ And I was so thankful. And now, if he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it. I’m just scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself.”

Conflicting emotions, frustration and regret… like we said, it’s all very, very real. We just hope she recovers ASAP and gets back to normal life!

Related: Melissa Said WHAT To Her Son About People Who Don’t Believe In Jesus?!

At the end of her video, Hart shared this message to wrap things up:

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet. I’d hoped it was, but it’s not. So, stay vigilant and stay safe.”

A good closer, we should say!

Here’s the full clip:

Damn.

Oh, BTW, the comment Hart left in her caption is among the best parts of it all, so all the anti-vaxxers don’t take this as some opportunity to spout their bull s**t:

“Im not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

Get well soon, Melissa!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]