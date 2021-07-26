Listen To This: See You On The Weekend!

From the first line of this song Holly Humberstone reeled us in!

There is something so simple about Deep End and its accompanying music video echoes that.

You don’t need fancy production on a song or a big budget music video to be effective.

This is so simple. And beautiful!

Just her guitar. Her voice. Very personal lyrics. Smart t words. A great voice. And a fabulous melody.

This reminds us of one of our all-time faves, Aimee Mann.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Holly Humberstone!