Home Alone 2 Director Regrets Donald Trump Cameo -- But There's A Screwed Up Reason He 'Can't Cut It'...

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a fan fave for ’90s kids… But there’s one aspect of it that sticks out like a sore thumb these days. And y’all all know what we’re talking about.

During a conversation with the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, Chris Columbus — director of both of the real movies, the ones with Macaulay Culkin — reflected on that Donald Trump cameo. At one point in the film Kevin McCallister walks through the Plaza Hotel… which Trump owned at the time. So him getting directions from the famous billionaire — and NYC staple — made sense.

Of course, now it’s a brief appearance from the most controversial president in the history of the USA. The 66-year-old filmmaker told the outlet:

“Years later, it’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there.”

He went on:

“It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Some have suggested just cutting the clip. Hell, they covered up Daryl Hannah‘s butt in Splash, and no one was even complaining about that! But that’s a firm no-can-do for Chris — for a very jarring and politically-charged reason:

“I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

Yeesh…

It’s an alarmist thought… but considering deportation of legal citizens is exactly the legal power the administration is arguing for right now, it’s the least far-fetched it’s ever been.

The director previously told Business Insider in 2020 that Trump only agreed to let the production film at his Plaza Hotel if he could be featured in the film:

“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie.”

In his interview with the SFC on Monday, he added:

“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel.”

LOLz!

Of course he said that…

What do YOU think of the Trump cameo? Does it ruin the movie for you? Let us know in the comments down below.

