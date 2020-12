This is such a vibe!!!!

Cozy!

Something Doggface would skateboard to!

Hope Tala‘s Lovestained is low fi neo soul with a beat! That’s wordy. What’s another way of saying that?

There’s even some bossa nova in this! So fresh! And it reminds us of that Coffee On Your Head song!

So good!

Check it out above!

