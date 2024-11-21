'House Of Horrors' Survivor Jennifer Turpin Gets Married In Goth Wedding -- Attended By All Her Siblings!

Jennifer Turpin is getting her happy ending. And boy does she deserve it…

Jennifer is the eldest of the 13 Turpin siblings, who made headlines in 2018 after the cruelty they experienced at the hands of their abusive parents, David and Louise, were exposed. They only got out because her then-17-year-old sister Jordan managed to sneak out the window of their house in California and call 911 to get help. Following their rescue, the home was called a “house of horrors” due to the disturbing details of what the children went through.

David and Louise were later convicted on 14 felony counts, including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment. They were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Now, years later, the eldest child of the Turpin family got married!

Jennifer revealed on Instagram earlier this month that she tied the knot to her husband Aron in a gothic outdoor ceremony on October 27 at The Miller Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Awww, just in time for Halloween! For the big day, she wore an off-the-shoulder gown covered in black lace, which she paired with a black-and-white flower crown atop her curled hair and a veil. Amazing!

And what made the wedding special was that all 12 of her brothers and sisters attended! When someone asked if they were invited in the comments, Jennifer responded:

“We did. I just can’t post most out of respect/privacy.”

She did share some pictures of a few photos of her sisters, including Jordan, while she was in full glam up in the dressing room before the ceremony! You MUST see their reactions to Jennifer’s morbid bride look! Take a look (below):

We are so happy for Jennifer! Congrats to her and her hubby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

