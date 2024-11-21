Reality TV Romance Crossover Complete! Love Is Blind & Bachelor Nation Stars Engaged!

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are engaged!

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing pictures from his proposal. The Bachelor Nation alum captioned the post with a quote from Sweet Home Alabama, writing:

“So I can kiss you anytime I want”

Aww! Check out the proposal pictures (below):

How amazing!

As for the proposal deets? According to People, Blake, who was the runner-up on Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, proposed to the Love Is Blind star on October 30 — seven months after they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Heath.

Blake got down on one knee at sunset in Parque del Retiro in Madrid, Spain, with a 4.87-carat oval lab-grown diamond ring from Brilliant Earth. The gorgeous piece also features a yellow gold “Luxe Versailles” band with small diamonds. However, Giannina did not even look at the ring at first when Blake asked the question! Blake recalled:

“She actually said ‘yes’ before I could open the box to show her the ring. We are over the moon and we can’t wait to be married in front of our loved ones.”

Congratulations to Blake and Giannina! Reactions to this reality TV couple getting married? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Giannina Gibelli/Instagram]