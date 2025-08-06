How Pamela Anderson Changed Liam Neeson's Mind About Giving Up On Love

Liam Neeson went through the heartbreak of a lifetime 16 years ago. And for that reason, he swore off love! Until Pamela Anderson came around…

With the release of the stars’ new film The Naked Gun, it’s been nothing short of invigorating to see their chemistry jump off the screen and into their real life interactions. Liam and Pamela dating definitely wasn’t on our 2025 Bingo cards, but it’s the relationship none of us knew we needed!

On Tuesday, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about their blossoming love, starting with confirming “Pamela and Liam are dating”:

“They had chemistry while they were filming, and their friendship naturally developed into something more. People did notice, but it also made the film that much better. [Liam] has been intrigued and smitten with her since they started filming and expressed this to her.”

SO sweet! Especially considering the fact that Liam has pretty much been all on his own since his wife Natasha Richardson died in a tragic skiing accident in 2009. But he couldn’t deny Pammy’s allure!

The source noted “feelings were definitely happening between them, [but] they both felt it was important not to blur any lines during production.”

So, it wasn’t until filming wrapped that they really pumped the gas to see where their connection could take them:

“They started spending more time together [and getting] more personal… introducing their children and having dinners. They realized the connection went deeper.”

Awww. How great of Pamela to take things slowly with him to build trust and a genuine connection naturally over time, instead of inundating him with her love.

The source noted:

“They’re very private people who’ve lived public lives, so there’s a shared understanding there.”

However, both are “incredibly humble” despite their fame, says the insider — and “they have similar personalities and understand each other.” And after a LOT of time together, the Baywatch star was about to bring out Liam’s loving side:

“Liam is quiet and introspective, and Pamela brings this fun curiosity that he enjoys. Pamela loves Liam’s dry sense of humor and the fact that he’s such a gentleman. Liam admires how unapologetic Pamela is. She’s not trying to impress anyone … They’re a good match.”

We love it! And according to the insiders, so do their families. Liam shares Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with the late Natasha, while Pam shares Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee:

“They really prioritize their families. That’s been a big bonding point for them … The vibe [between them all] has been really positive and welcoming. They all approve.”

What a perfect little love story! Are YOU on board, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

