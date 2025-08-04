Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau 'Have A Lot In Common' -- But One Big Thing Working Against Them!

Sparks are flying between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau… But they do have a thing or two working against them!

The Firework singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister have caught pretty much EVERYONE’s attention over the past week since being spotted on a date. Who would have put these two together?? It’s probably safe to say not her ex Orlando Bloom. LOLz!

But how are things actually going for them?? Is this a serious thing? A fling? Is there long term potential? We’ve got the deets!

Over the weekend, a source told People Katy and Justin’s romance is definitely blossoming… with some reservations:

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”

Ooh la la! As we know, Katy is currently globe trotting as part of her Lifetimes Tour, which Justin recently attended in Montreal. And it sounds like music is actually pretty common ground for the pair! The insider dished:

“Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult.”

Justin officially resigned as Prime Minister of Canada in March of this year and has been living a more private life since. He and his First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau divorced in 2023; they share three teenage children, so you know that’s pretty damn complicated! Katy knows a bit about that, of course. She and Orlando, who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy, announced their separation earlier this summer, though it’s been said they may have broken up as early as the end of last year.

The point is, both are parents first and single people second. So while Katy and Justin may be developing a relationship, their kids still remain their ultimate priorities. The source explained:

“Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two.”

Sounds like it would help if Orlando and Sophie could start a group chat to coordinate!

Of course, the long distance aspect of a relationship definitely becomes easier when you’re millionaires with access to private jets! Ha! That means it’s harder to make excuses, too! Meaning if this doesn’t work out, we’ll be hard-pressed to believe it’s just because of logistics.

What are your thoughts on Katy and Justin, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

