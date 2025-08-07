How Taylor Swift Really Reacted To Travis Kelce's Devastating Super Bowl Loss That Night -- According To MGK!

Taylor Swift‘s first year as a football fan she got to watch her boyfriend go to overtime and win the Super Bowl. It must have been utterly euphoric, like the end of a rom com IRL. But that was Super Bowl LVIII. Last year went differently…

The Kansas City Chiefs lost BADLY to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-22 score doesn’t even do justice to how much of a beating it was. They were down 24-0 at one point. It was a slaughter. And privately, Tay was acknowledging how hard that was going to be for Travis Kelce.

Machine Gun Kelly was one of the celebs who went to watch the Big Game in Taylor’s suite at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome. And in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, he revealed what it was like for the mood to drop that night:

“I was in Travis’s suite, and at the beginning of it Taylor was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re gonna come watch you perform,’ like ‘It’s gonna be crazy tonight!'”

He was going to play the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty — and was expecting the pop star and her all-star beau to be in the audience. It was clear that was not going to happen, something he says he was the first to bring up:

“By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score I went up to Taylor I was like, ‘Y’all aren’t coming tonight, huh?’ She was like ‘I don’t think so man. I’ll see if I can get him to get out but I don’t think [so].”

Oof. She already knew his mood would be destroyed by the game. And she was doing that supportive girlfriend thing already — bracing herself for how bad it would be.

That’s rough stuff. MGK’s whole audience was likely a lot more dour than he expected that night. In fact, the experience partially inspired his new song Don’t Wait Run Fast! He explained:

“The day after we performed for the Kansas City Chiefs… I went in the studio and I was like, ‘We need one of those guitar riffs that can like bring life to something that there is no life in anymore.'”

Damn! But also… Yeah, that’s how it felt watching them wander out of the stadium at the end of the night, too.

Ch-ch-check out MGK’s full interview (below):

