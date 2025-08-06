How Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Dealing With Donald Trump's 'Ridiculous' Attacks

Once again, a buffoon has taken his praise for another woman and somehow turned it into an attack on Taylor Swift. Only this time it isn’t Kanye West interrupting at the VMAs, it’s the President of the United States.

You may have heard, Donald Trump saw the attacks on Sydney Sweeney‘s latest jeans ad — with critics saying American Eagle was promoting Nazi ideology by talking about the blonde-haired, blue-eyed film star having “good genes.” Whatever you think of the backlash, Trump weighed in by inexplicably praising Sydney… well, not that unexplainable as it turns out. See, someone unearthed that her Florida voter registration said “Republican,” so Trump was happy to praise her. You know, because everything is transactional with him. Truly the smallest man who ever lived.

We’ll just skip by the fact Trump praising the ad as “anti-woke” implies that “woke” simply means being anti-Nazi in this context…

The more bizarre thing was roping Taylor into it. In his Truth Social post about it, he turned his gaze back to the Blank Space singer, ranting:

“Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Once again, the President of United States of America is attacking a private citizen for nothing other than voting for the other guy. It’s such disgusting authoritarian behavior… but also completely ludicrous considering he’s ranting at a pop star!

Related: Travis Kelce Makes Rare IG Comment About Taylor!

The silliness doesn’t make it less upsetting, though. And Travis Kelce is getting really frustrated, per a source spilling to DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

“Taylor knows exactly how Travis feels about this situation with Trump and privately they are on the same page.”

They may be able to vent in private, but in public? Don’t expect him to say anything about it:

“He is supporting her with continued love and respect, but publicly Travis is going to let Trump be a sandbag and let it slip by – for now.”

Let it slip by? SHAKE IT OFF was right there! Wait, is that a football thing? We’re new to this… The insider continued:

“Sure, it’s frustrating, but he is looking to take the high road, and only express his frustrations to Taylor and their family on how ridiculous the President is being.”

We’re not surprised to hear it’s frustrating as hell. Even if you don’t respect the man, the guy in the office of the POTUS attacking you? And leading his followers to attack you? It’s ridiculous, but it has to be so stressful, too! Especially since a few of Trump’s more unhinged followers have acted on his words and attacked his enemies.

But Trav has good reason to not respond publicly:

“Travis doesn’t want to extend the conversation and give it any substance.”

It would be a whole other news cycle if he said something. Not to mention Trump’s response to his response. And he’s a little busy getting his head in the game at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp — which is apparently a full-on sleepaway camp situation! The insider added:

“He also appreciates how much of a strong woman Taylor is, and if anyone is going to say anything about it, he’d like her to sound off on it if need be.”

We mean, she’s one of the premiere voices of her generation, of course she’d say the perfect thing. If she decides to. For the moment she’s also choosing to stay silent. And of course he’ll always follow her lead. These two are a team who really trust one another.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers and Swifties out there? Is Trav right not to say anything? Do you wish Taylor would? Or is the smart thing to ignore it??

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]