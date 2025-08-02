Travis Kelce Makes Rare IG Comment About Taylor Swift! He's Still Her Biggest Fan!

Travis Kelce continues to prove that he holds the title of Taylor Swift‘s number one fan!

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs player went Instagram official with the pop star two years into their romance, sharing a photo dump of their “offseason adventures” together. One of the pictures featured the couple posing with NFL reporters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews, along with their respective partners, in the snow. And during an episode of the sports journalists’ Calm Down podcast this week, they could not help but gush about meeting Tay for the first time while on vacation! Charissa said:

“I will say this: she’s everything that I’d ever hoped and dreamed that she could’ve been and more. For those of you who have listened to this podcast for the five years that we have had it, you’ll know our great affinity for Taylor, pre-Travis. We advocated for her to give him a chance – that clearly worked out! They are so happy and adorable. So when the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them. But also, in general, to see what she was all about.”

Related: Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Makes A Secret Cameo In Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Travis Kelce!

OK, not many people can say they vacationed with Taylor Swift! That is amazing! And while Charissa won’t “elaborate too much” on their trip together, she shared that the August singer “is a dream,” adding:

“I adore her and I’m so happy that they make each other happy.”

Erin then chimed in to say:

“We’re so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that’s why we never said anything or planned on saying anything. That’s one of my favorite photos from the trip that we all took together. And I’ll echo it! She’s a 20 out of 20. She is so much fun. We love them, we are happy for them and we are happy to report back that, yes, the long awaited meeting did happen and it exceeded expectations because she is as advertised and a whole lot more.”

We love it!!! Listen to the pair talk about Tayvis (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calm Down with Erin & Charissa (@calmdownpodcast)

Fans in the comments loved that they shared as many details as possible while respecting Taylor and Travis’ privacy — and (obviously) the sweet remarks about the Grammy winner! And guess who else weighed in on their podcast? Travis! He liked the post and made a rare comment about Taylor, agreeing with their praise of his girlfriend! The athlete wrote on Friday:

“she’s a 20/20!! Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever!!!”

Aww!!! See the comment (below):

That is so cute! He is clearly head over heels for Tay Tay! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]