Donald Trump Thinks He Destroyed Taylor Swift's Popularity!

Donald Trump is holding onto his (delusional) belief that he’s ruined Taylor Swift‘s career by running his mouth!

In case you didn’t hear, the President has been using his Truth Social app to give unwarranted opinions on young women again, this time talking about Sydney Sweeney. With her new American Eagle ad making very controversial waves, and fans finding out she registered as a Republican in Florida as recently as 2024 — are we really surprised he opened his mouth? We mean, he’ll praise anyone who he thinks supports him. It’s his whole thing — he’s a totally transactional personality.

But what we didn’t expect? For him to drag Taylor into this AGAIN. After declaring his opinions of T-Swizzle made her “no longer hot” when she was booed at the Super Bowl, he’s come back around to say it again. And this time, he saying he thinks it’s because of him! He’s convinced he ruined her WHOLE career!

In a new Truth Social post from Monday, the 79-year-old ranted about “woke” ads amid the new AE campaign:

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!”

We don’t even know what he’s talking about. He went on to blast Bud Light — that one we know. They acknowledged a trans person’s existence. How revolutionary…

But how did he wrap this all back around to Tay Tay? He thinks he totally destroyed her popularity after declaring he hates her:

“Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Yeah, because his opinion has truly, truly crashed her empire. Eye roll.

Meanwhile, this is based on absolutely nothing. Taylor is doing just fine, and when she does drop new music it’s going to be every bit the event it’s always been. Maybe he should fire the person giving him numbers on Tay instead of the person giving him job numbers?

The only reason he’s saying any of this is because he hates Taylor. And the only reason for that? She’s a reasonable enough person to be against him — and we all know that’s the only reason he’s saying all this! And if Sydney was to come out and say she doesn’t support him either, he’d turn on her in the exact same way. We’ve seen it happen before!

He just can’t keep Taylor’s name out of his mouth, despite her never even acknowledging his weird comments. The obsession, y’all!

