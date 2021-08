HRVY was poised to be the British Justin Bieber. That didn’t happen, unfortunately. But he hasn’t give up!

And it’s nice to see that his music has matured and gotten better over the years!

Me Because Of You is sophisticated male pop.

We are into it and hope he can finally get that big smash single and break wide! This is a step in that direction!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from HRVY!