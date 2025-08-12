Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Huge Loss For Freedom Of Speech! Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Scores Big Legal Victory! Blake Lively’s Legal Fight Against Me Takes A Dark Turn! Judge Refuses My Extension! BUT... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Is Letting Her Lawyers Get Away With Abuse! They CONTINUE To: Blake Lively Used My Children To Hurt Me - And Endanger Them! Is This Okay? Her Bestie Judge Is Okay With It! | Perez Hilton Did I Just Outsmart Blake Lively’s Expensive Lawyers? I Think I Did!!!! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively And Her Judge Are Conspiring Against Me! This Is Not Right Or Fair! And I Am Fighting Back!!!! I Just: Blake Lively’s Judge Just Scolded Me - Publicly! Here Is My Response! Plus, I Brought Taylor Swift Back Into This Justin Baldoni Mess! I Told The Judge... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Declares That Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Have Been Abusing The Court’s Docket! Reprimands Them AND Gives Her Another Win - Of Course! He just: Judge Sides With Blake Lively -- Agrees Justin Baldoni Tried To Stir Up 'Scandal' Over Deposition! Did I Go Too Far? I Just Told Blake Lively’s Judge Something Even CRAZIER! And, A Lot Of Content Creators Are Mad At Me! Because... | Perez Hilton Am I Trolling Blake Lively? THE TRUTH! | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Calls Out Blake Lively Lies! Denies Leaking Her Deposition Details! And DARES Her To:

Justin Baldoni

Huge Loss For Freedom Of Speech! Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Scores Big Legal Victory!

Huge Loss For Freedom Of Speech! Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Scores Big Legal Victory!

Was this the right ruling? Justin Baldoni‘s former publicist…

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 11, 2025 17:59pm PDT

Share This