Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Reportedly Having Relationship Problems After Going Public -- And It Doesn't Help He's Making Out With A 25-Year-Old Every Night!

Trouble in paradise already??

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster only went public with their relationship in January (though it’s been widely whispered they were together secretly for a loooong time before that). But less than four months into their official couplehood, we’re hearing they’re struggling!

An insider spilled to Life&Style recently that the Broadway BF & GF have actually hit their first rough patch… and it’s all because of finally going public. The source stated:

“It’s always hard dating in the public eye… but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises.”

“Their whole backstory”? That’s a nice way of saying it. We think they’re referring to the fact Hugh’s own ex-wife Debora-Lee Furness made her suspicions clear that these two had some overlap with his marriage. That’s messed up. Suddenly Hugh isn’t viewed as the nicest guy there is at what he does, he’s a dog. And despite everyone previously cheering on the stage stars individually… no one is really rooting for them as a couple. The source implied they’re well aware of the backlash:

“There’s a lot of harsh judgement about them online. Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove.”

Ah, there it is, right? If they can show everyone they’re the perfect couple, all sins are forgiven in time, right? It’s happened before. We mean, who even remembers that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson began with him cheating on his first wife? They lasted over 30 years, that’s all that matters, right? Tom got to go back to being the nicest guy in Hollywood.

That’s a lot of pressure though. Add to it the fact Hugh is having to travel all over the place for work, like when he had to go film The Death Of Robin Hood in Ireland. And she’s touring, too. They had “limited” contact during his movie shoot, and he missed her 50th birthday. As the insider notes, “Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple.” But this relationship was born of a professional collaboration. They were working together, sleeping together, just together all the time. This is a huge change. And apparently it’s caused issues…

And now there’s another wrinkle. Hugh is starring in a new play now, a drama called Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. The Marvel hero plays a very different character — a divorced college professor having an affair with a 19-year-old student. The off-Broadway play just started this week, and already reports from audiences are steamy! Apparently there’s some scantily clad makeout scenes between Hugh and his young co-star Ella Beatty. The daughter of Warren Beatty isn’t exactly a teen IRL, but she is 25 years old. Exactly half Sutton’s age.

Look, we’re not trying to imply anything is going on. Honestly, we’re being saucy, but we highly doubt there’s anything untoward at all. Really. But… it’s the kind of thing that plays on the insecurities, right? According to DailyMail.com, Sutton came and watched this week as the play premiered at NYC’s Minetta Lane Theatre (as did pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds). We’re just saying it’s a tough watch is all. Obviously Sutton is an actress, too, she understands this is all part of the gig. And yet…

Look, how you got ’em is how you lose ’em, right? It’s an old saying for a reason! What, is she going to deny anyone ever catches real feelings for their onstage love interest? While dating her Music Man leading man? Just sayin’! It isn’t just the random masses on the internet whose perception of Hugh and Sutton as a couple is built on a shaky foundation.

Anyway, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will these two end up falling apart now that everything is out in the open… and it’s all different, and they aren’t fooling around backstage anymore? Or will they stand the test of time? Will they feel they have to??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]