Hulk Hogan Was 'Embarrassed' For Friends To See Him In His Final Days, Says Friend

Hulk Hogan was hesitant to let his friends see him struggle with his health before his death.

The 71-year-old died on Thursday. We know for sure that the Clearwater Police Department was called to Hulk’s Florida home due to a cardiac arrest. It seemed surprising to everyone, including his friends and wife Sky Daily, who said she thought she had more time with the WWE legend. She even hit back at rumors he was dying, insisting he was just recovering after a surgery. But that hasn’t stopped reports from claiming he was not doing well in his final moments.

On Tuesday, the wrestler’s friend Eric Bischoff recalled his last interaction with Hulk on the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast. The duo got together in just weeks ago after Hulk’s son Nick encouraged Eric to reach out. Eric “could tell he was weak. He sounded tired,” he shared:

“[Hogan] said, ‘I really want to see you, but I’m kind of embarrassed for you to see me this way because I’ve been pretty sick.'”

Eric replied:

“When I look at you, I don’t see the same thing you see when you look in the mirror, so f**k that, I’ll be down Monday.”

Their final in-person visit lasted about an hour, and they mostly talked business with Hulk asking Eric all about his upcoming events and any Real American Freestyle updates:

“All he wanted to talk about was business, but in a fun, energetic way.”

Throughout the conversation, Eric could tell that while Hulk wasn’t necessarily “struggling” to breathe, he was putting in “more effort” than usual. But his personality was the same:

“It was work for him to have a conversation but he was the same guy.”

As mentioned, there have been rumors that Hulk was in very poor health leading up to his death. On Friday, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hulk suffered complications from his surgery and was being treated at home for renal (kidney) failure, fluid overload, and COPD, a progressive lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe and can be fatal. The journalist even claimed that Hulk ultimately had to be intubated ahead of his passing. Oof. If true, it sounds like he was really having a hard time…

Seeing his friend battling such an uneasy time and wanting to give the media personality “something to look forward to other than being taken care of” amid his recovery, the podcaster offered to set him up with promotional interviews:

“I knew it was going to be quite a while before he was going to be able to do interviews. I wanted to leave him looking forward to something.”

Hulk was totally into the idea, Eric said:

“He said, ‘Brother, I can’t wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple weeks but I’ll be good on the phone. You can set some stuff up for me.'”

Aw! The wrestling booker texted Sky after the visit to let her know there was no pressure for Hulk to actually do any interviews, he added:

“She got it and she appreciated it.”

We’re sure she did! It can be so important for someone to have something to look forward to when they are going through a challenging health issue. Sounds like it gave Hulk a lot of hope and positivity at the time, especially since he was “so anxious to get back to work,” his friend felt, noting:

“He loved the hunt, the thrill of the hunt.”

Sounds like he didn’t give up hope that he would recover…

Hear more from Eric (below):

Such a sad loss. We’re sorry to hear he may have been struggling for a while before he died.

