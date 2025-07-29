Hulk Hogan's Death Wasn't Sudden At All -- He Was In An At-Home Hospital For Weeks, Intubated & Unconscious: REPORT

More information is coming to light surrounding Hulk Hogan’s final days.

Last week, the nation was shocked to hear that the WWE legend had passed away at just 71 years old. There have been mixed reports about what happened, but what we DO know is that Hulk, aka Terry Bollea, underwent a major surgery some time in late May or early June. The Clearwater Police Department ultimately reported Hulk died of cardiac arrest in his Florida home on July 24. But what’s not clear is how he managed the recovery process in between…

Longtime frenemy Bubba the Love Sponge claimed weeks ago that Hulk wasn’t doing well at all and was dying from heart failure. His wife Sky Daily, however, claimed he was NOT dying and was rather “healing” and taking his recovery “one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.” Hulk’s close pal Jimmy Hart even jumped on X (Twitter) before the pro wrestler’s death to tout he was “doing phenomenal.”

Friends said he spent his final few weeks “not in the hospital” but rather at home recovering and claimed he had been “calling and texting as normal” — so news of his death came as a shock to them.

Over the weekend, Sky returned to Instagram to address her husband’s death in a lengthy post, reiterating to fans it was extremely “sudden.” She dished:

“[Hulk] had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

But we’re now hearing Hulk’s health was MUCH worse in the weeks before his death than anyone thought.

On Friday, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that because of complications from his surgery, the Rocky III actor was being treated in an at-home hospital for renal (kidney) failure, fluid overload, and COPD — a progressive lung disease which makes it difficult to breathe, and can ultimately be fatal. Because of the condition of his health, Meltzer claimed, Hulk even had to be intubated. That means, if we’re understanding correctly, that a ventilator machine was doing his breathing for him — and he wasn’t even conscious. He would also have to have been fed through an IV. Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“What happened with Hulk was they took him out of the hospital and made a hospital in his house as there wasn’t much left they could do.”

That’s so awful… It sounds as much like a hospice as anything. If Hogan was in a situation like this, it doesn’t feel like his passing was as sudden as we’re being led to believe. Was this wishful thinking on his wife’s part? We can certainly understand that feeling, of course.

Our hearts are with the Hogan family as they navigate this time. Rest in peace.

