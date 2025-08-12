Hulk Hogan's Ex Linda Celebrates His 1st Birthday Since Death With AMAZING Throwback Pic!

Linda Hogan is remembering her ex-husband on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Monday marked a special day for the Hogan family: their patriarch Hulk Hogan’s birthday. His FIRST birthday since passing away late last month… And he’s not being forgotten.

Related: Brooke Hogan Denies Having ‘Beef’ With Dad Hulk’s Wife Sky Daily!

To celebrate the day, his ex-wife Linda, who shares Brooke and Nick with the late wrestling star, took to Instagram to share a major throwback pic of herself and the Hulkster. He’s wearing red sweatpants and a tank top and surprisingly does not have a bandana on, while Linda is wearing Adidas shorts and a red shirt. And even more adorably, they’re hugging in the pic. Linda sweetly wrote:

“Me and Hulkster .. 1981 Happy Birthday Terry .. I love and miss you so much ..”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Hogan (@linda_hogan_)

Awww…

Nick also shared a tribute, writing:

“Happy birthday dad! I love you and miss you more than anything. I wish we could have celebrated together today but I know you’re with me always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Hogan (@nickhogan)

And the WWE star’s widow Sky Daily also shared her own post (see HERE), saying:

“I just miss you. Happy heavenly birthday, my love.”

Our hearts are with the family as they navigate this difficult time.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]