Brooke Hogan Denies Having 'Beef' With Dad Hulk's Wife Sky Daily! 

Brooke Hogan wants to make one thing very clear: she’s not beefing with anyone!

Ever since her father, Hulk Hogan, died late last month, the 37-year-old has been expressing her concerns about his cause of death. A cremation approval report revealed he died of a heart attack and a secret cancer battle — something that was news to his estranged daughter.

After believing he’d been cremated without an autopsy, Brooke fueled conspiracy theories about his death, which the WWE star’s widow seemingly shaded in a post on Wednesday, in which she blasted “heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening.”

Seeing as Brooke had been estranged from her dad for many years at the time of his death, many believe this was Sky’s shady way of hitting back at her concerns! Brooke even responded by doubling down on her point, too, by offering to pay for an autopsy. It looked like they really weren’t on the same page — and considering their complicated past, it seemed like a sign they were feuding. But Brooke denies that!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Brooke Knows Best star insisted:

“Everyone stop trying to say Sky ‘shaded me.’ I don’t feel like she did at all. I thought her post was respectful and classy and I have said in EVERY interview that she was always nice to me. Me and her don’t have beef as far as I know.”

Well, that’s good!

Brooke went on to explain why she was initially so concerned about her father’s death, noting:

“I was told he was cremated without an autopsy which of course freaked me out- but he has not been cremated and she’s doing the research. I don’t think anyone thinks theres foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history. Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father’s and then all of a sudden everything’s different? Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that. Stop twisting stuff, people. “

She deserves those answers, and we’re glad it sounds like she will get them!

