Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG! An Epstein List Name REVEALED! Plus MAJOR CLUES About Others In Congressional Hearing! Jimmy Kimmel Pulled 'Indefinitely’ Over Comments About MAGA's Response To Charlie Kirk’s Death! Jimmy Kimmel Yanked From The Air “Indefinitely” Over Charlie Kirk Comments! But Donald Trump: Did Queen Camilla Just Rudely Shoo Princess Catherine Away During Awkward Chat With Melania Trump? Watch! Donald Trump Protesters Remind Everyone Of Jeffrey Epstein Ties In WILD Windsor Castle Pranks -- Leading To 4 Arrests Already! Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Blasts Emmys For In Memoriam Snub -- Says She Thinks It Was Political! Trump Was On AN Epstein List! Until Ghislaine Maxwell Was Told To 'Remove' Him! Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write?? Donald Trump Says Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect In Custody: Details The Charlie Kirk Of It All Charlie Kirk Shot & Killed During Utah College Event -- Shooter Still At Large Epstein Birthday Book Shockers: Donald Trump Buys A Woman, Grooming Cartoons, & Photos Of Girls!

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Blasts Emmys For In Memoriam Snub -- Says She Thinks It Was Political!

Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Blasts Emmys For In Memoriam Snub -- Says She Thinks It Was Political!

Linda Hogan has thoughts on Hulk’s absence from this year’s Emmys ceremony.

Over the weekend, the 77th annual Primetime Emmys celebrated the best of TV — and while Hulk was a MAJOR part of television history for decades through the WWE and reality programming, he was nowhere to be seen during this year’s In Memoriam segment. And his ex-wife is pissed!

Related: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Honored By TV Mom At The Emmys

On Monday, she told TMZ she thinks he was intentionally snubbed because of his political affiliation with the right — particularly because he spoke at the RNC in support of Donald Trump last year.

An Emmys rep has since pointed to the fact that Hulk and other stars missing from the televised ceremony like Tony Todd and Jerry Adler are present in an online version. However, unlike the televised production, the online version is just a scroll of names.

Linda told the outlet her ex-husband was a “ratings king” and always brought in a ton of fans — and through his personality, he turned non-WWE fans into Hulk fans simply because of his good energy. She also claimed that NBC owes Hulk a ton of respect because they premiered Saturday Night’s Main Event — the first primetime wrestling event in 1985. It should be noted that this year’s Emmys aired on CBS.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Linda Hogan/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 16, 2025 08:30am PDT

Share This