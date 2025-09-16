Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Blasts Emmys For In Memoriam Snub -- Says She Thinks It Was Political!

Linda Hogan has thoughts on Hulk’s absence from this year’s Emmys ceremony.

Over the weekend, the 77th annual Primetime Emmys celebrated the best of TV — and while Hulk was a MAJOR part of television history for decades through the WWE and reality programming, he was nowhere to be seen during this year’s In Memoriam segment. And his ex-wife is pissed!

Related: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Honored By TV Mom At The Emmys

On Monday, she told TMZ she thinks he was intentionally snubbed because of his political affiliation with the right — particularly because he spoke at the RNC in support of Donald Trump last year.

An Emmys rep has since pointed to the fact that Hulk and other stars missing from the televised ceremony like Tony Todd and Jerry Adler are present in an online version. However, unlike the televised production, the online version is just a scroll of names.

Linda told the outlet her ex-husband was a “ratings king” and always brought in a ton of fans — and through his personality, he turned non-WWE fans into Hulk fans simply because of his good energy. She also claimed that NBC owes Hulk a ton of respect because they premiered Saturday Night’s Main Event — the first primetime wrestling event in 1985. It should be noted that this year’s Emmys aired on CBS.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Linda Hogan/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]