Hulk Hogan’s Wife Sky Daily Speaks Out After His 'Sudden' Death: 'I Wasn’t Ready For This'

Fans were devastated on Thursday when news broke that wrestling icon Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71. But no one is more heartbroken and shocked by the unexpected loss than his family, especially his current wife, who thought they had more time together despite his recent health struggles.

On Friday, Sky Daily took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the WWE star. She wrote alongside a picture of her and Hulk:

“I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process.”

Sky doesn’t get into detail about his health issues in the tribute, but she opened up about what he was dealing with earlier this month. If you did not know, Hulk’s former friend Bubba the Love Sponge, whose real name is Todd Clem, claimed he heard “from his security guard” that the reality star was dying of heart failure. Sky shut down the speculation, though. She said he just went through an “intense” neck fusion surgery, and was not on his deathbed. He was “healing” and taking things “one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Friends even confirmed Hulk was recovering well after the operation. In fact, Hulk’s pal Jimmy Hart said the Hogan Knows Best star was “doing phenomenal” — just two days before his death! So yeah. We can see why Sky can’t believe Hulk is now gone. At this time, Hulk’s official cause of death is unknown. But TMZ reported that medics responded to a cardiac arrest report at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning.

Although Hulk struggled with his health, Sky noted he continued to show up for fans whenever he could:

“To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart. Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him. He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.

Sky is now asking everyone to “keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.” See the tribute (below):

So sad…

Our hearts continue to go out to Sky and the rest of his loved ones.

