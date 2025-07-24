Why Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke Feels At Peace Following His Death -- Details On Their Final Conversation

Brooke Hogan is grateful for the final conversation she had with her late father Hulk Hogan before he died — even though it happened quite a while ago.

So, Brooke and Hulk had been estranged for the last few years prior to his sudden passing on Thursday morning. To be exact, the last time Brooke spoke to her father was apparently about two weeks before his September 2023 marriage to Sky Daily, according to a new report published on Thursday by TMZ. But it’s that conversation — though it may be nearly two years in the past — which is sustaining Brooke through her sad loss.

According to a report published on Thursday afternoon by TMZ, Brooke is telling people around her that she is at peace with her last conversation with her dad back then because she was able to tell him that she loved him during it.

Per that outlet, Brooke told Hulk at the time that she didn’t think he should still be working as hard as he had been, considering his declining health back then. She apparently was able to share her deep love and concern for the pro wrestling legend. But Hulk didn’t want to hear it. The outlet reports that he turned down Brooke’s concern for his well-being at the time — and they didn’t talk after.

But still, Brooke is now apparently at peace with the fact that she could at least share her concerns with her dad back then, even if they weren’t as well-received as she’d been hoping. Insiders told TMZ that Brooke was always coming from a place of love with her dad, and she made that known to him during their final chat despite their estrangement taking hold from there.

Oh, and that outlet also reports Hulk apologized to Brooke during that phone call back in 2023, though it isn’t clear what he was apologizing for.

Regardless, the estrangement rift grew pretty deep in recent years. Hulk never even made an effort to meet Brooke’s children before his passing on Thursday, the outlet notes. And in the end, Brooke only first learned of his death after her bro Nick sent her a text this morning explaining what had happened.

But despite it all, insiders are now hanging their hats (and hearts) on Brooke being grateful that she was able to tell her father that she loved him during their final conversation. And, like we noted, she now feels at peace for at least having gotten to do that, even if it was two years ago and so much more bad stuff happened between then and now.

Ugh. Estrangement or not, the death of a parent is just so difficult. So many emotions. So many memories. We send our love to Brooke, Nick, and everybody else in the Hogan realm.

R.I.P.

