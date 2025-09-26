Husband Dismembered His Wife Because She Didn't 'Lose Weight' After Pregnancy, Say Prosecutors

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is just beyond anything we’ve ever heard… It’s unthinkable…

A woman from Scotland has been found dead in Los Angeles, and prosecutors say her husband is to blame. It all started on September 11 when Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to what is reported as an attempted suicide in a motel near Newbury Park. The Los Angeles Police Department said first responders found 25-year-old Jonathan Renteria with injuries to his wrist. They also found a chilling note where he confessed to killing his wife…

The same day, LAPD did a welfare check on Jonathan’s 37-year-old wife June Bunyan (pictured above). Nothing could’ve prepared them for what they found. Inside the couple’s Hollywood apartment, police discovered what they described as decomposing and dismembered “limbs in a plastic bag”. Sadly, officials would later confirm this to be Bunyan’s body. They immediately ruled her cause of death a homicide after the medical examiner said she died from traumatic neck injuries.

Horrifying. Our heart breaks for June’s loved ones.

Upon further investigation, the PD say they believe Bunyan was murdered around September 4. On September 5, prosecutors say Renteria was spotted leaving the home with their child, and later in the day he was spotted carrying garbage bags. The child was reportedly taken to Renteria’s parents’ home, where the little one continued to stay.

As of Thursday, Renteria has been arrested and charged with murder and mutilation of human remains in relation to his wife’s death. In an even more horrifying twist, he’s also racked up a charge of sexual contact with human remains…

wtf…

In a recorded interview, per prosecutors, Renteria admitted to the killing. He allegedly explained that he and his wife had gotten in a fight over her “failure to lose weight following her pregnancy”. It’s from there June got understandably upset, and allegedly told him he’d never see their 1-month-old child ever again and began to pack her things. That’s when cops say he admitted to “putting the victim in a rear-naked chokehold” until she was dead.

Just awful!

Renteria is currently in jail — and unlikely to get out with bond set at $4 million. His first scheduled court date is set for November 18. Meanwhile, June’s family has been trying to cope with this unimaginable loss.

They set up a GoFundMe in order to pay for medical expenses, funeral and burial costs, as well as travel to get their beloved family member back home to Scotland. In the description of the fundraiser, a loved one wrote:

“With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. Our lives are forever changed. She was only 37. Exceptionally accomplished, she held multiple degrees, but her proudest achievement was earning her law degree. Driven by courage and determination, June moved to America to sit the bar exam and pursue her dream of becoming a defense attorney. She worked tirelessly to build herself a better life.”

Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with this family. If you’d like to donate, you can click HERE.

May June rest in peace and get the justice she deserves.

