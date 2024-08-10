Céline Dion SLAMS Donald Trump For Using Her Iconic Track My Heart Will Go On At Rally: ‘Really, THAT Song?’

Céline Dion is not here for Donald Trump for using one of her most iconic songs at a rally this week!

Shortly before the presidential candidate and his VP pick, J.D Vance, took to the stage in Montana on Friday, the speakers blasted out none other than the singer’s Oscar-winning song from the movie Titanic My Heart Will Go On. Yeah, we are serious. And yes, it is very ironic someone chose the track from a film about a sinking ship! As one person on X (Twitter) perfectly put it:

“Perfect choice since his campaign is now going down like the Titanic!”

Donald Trump embodies a sinking ship. ???? Yes folks, in Montana his campaign indeed played "My heart will go on" by Celine Dion. The soundtrack to a movie of a sinking ship. ???? @celinedion should take action against this convicted felon! @celinedionlcon #CelineDion #Trump #weird pic.twitter.com/nEkZdxYCmS — . (@djcooky78) August 10, 2024

LOLz! Many people, of course, mocked the song choice online. Now, Céline has entered the chat to make it clear the track was used without permission! Oh, and to hilariously roast him for a second! She wrote in a statement on social media Saturday:

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?”

OMG! That last line! See the post (below):

Reactions to her epic response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

