Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Britney Spears Is LIVID At Halsey! But She Got This wrong! Celine Dion Slays The Olympics! Huge Miley Cyrus News! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Céline Dion Delivers Powerful Performance At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle! WATCH! Why is Katy Perry SO CRINGE? Kamala Harris Is Winning! Celine Dion’s Comeback! And More! Céline Dion Set To Make BIG Comeback With Performance At 2024 Paris Olympics -- For A HUGE Price Tag! Celine Dion’s Return To The Stage! It's SOON! Céline Dion Makes Surprise Appearance At NHL Draft, Says She Was Happy To Be Having 'Fun' With Family Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle! Is Celine Dion FAKING Her Illness??? | Perez Hilton Katy Perry’s New Era - We Need To Talk About It! Football Fans Mad At Travis Kelce! Jennifer Lopez Can’t Win Right Now! Celine Dion, Dylan Minnette, Shannen Doherty And MORE! Céline Dion's New Documentary Includes Terrifying 10-Minute Scene Of Singer Suffering A Seizure ON CAMERA! Celine Dion Makes BIG CONFIRMATION!!! A Shady Doctor Almost Took Out Celine Dion!!! Prince Harry Has Had Enough! Is Jennifer Lopez Going Broke? Ariana Grande In Bed With The Devil! Kevin Spacey, Diddy, Celine Dion, Rodent Men And More! | Perez Hilton

Celine Dion

Céline Dion SLAMS Donald Trump For Using Her Iconic Track My Heart Will Go On At Rally: ‘Really, THAT Song?’

Céline Dion SLAMS Donald Trump For Using Her Iconic Track My Heart Will Go On At Rally Without Permission

Céline Dion is not here for Donald Trump for using one of her most iconic songs at a rally this week!

Shortly before the presidential candidate and his VP pick, J.D Vance, took to the stage in Montana on Friday, the speakers blasted out none other than the singer’s Oscar-winning song from the movie Titanic My Heart Will Go On. Yeah, we are serious. And yes, it is very ironic someone chose the track from a film about a sinking ship! As one person on X (Twitter) perfectly put it:

“Perfect choice since his campaign is now going down like the Titanic!”

Related: Is Donald Trump SENILE?! Listen To This And Decide!

LOLz! Many people, of course, mocked the song choice online. Now, Céline has entered the chat to make it clear the track was used without permission! Oh, and to hilariously roast him for a second! She wrote in a statement on social media Saturday:

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?”

OMG! That last line! See the post (below):

Reactions to her epic response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 10, 2024 13:15pm PDT

Share This