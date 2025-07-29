I Am Taking On Blake Lively’s Judge! Fighting Back!!! I Have Just... | Perez Hilton The judge needed to hear all of THIS! Blake Lively… Related Posts I Just Got Rejected By Blake Lively’s Judge! My Response! | Perez Hilton SHOCKINGLY, Blake Lively Admits She Was Wrong - Legally! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Just: I Want To Sincerely Applaud Blake Lively! Justin Baldoni's nemesis... | Perez Hilton The Mainstream Media Is Not Reporting This Yet! Blake Lively Is So UNETHICAL! She... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 29, 2025 13:44pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively