I Filed An EMERGENCY Motion! Blake Lively Vs. Me!!! | Perez Hilton Surprise!! Blake Lively… Related Posts How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News! Manifesting A WIN Against Blake Lively In Court! I....| Perez Hilton All The Details On Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring!!! Blake Lively Afraid For Her Safety! Big Chunk Of Her Deposition UNSEALED! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 28, 2025 08:59am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City YouTube