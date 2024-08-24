I Love Chappell Roan, BUT... A LOT to take in here! What do U think about Chappell Roan‘s new statement? Related Posts Chappell Roan Misses The Mark! Shawn Mendes In Crisis! Sabrina Carpenter’s Messy Relationship! Billionaire Vanishes! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Outs Herself! Chappell Roan Is So Close! Taylor Swift Is Triumphant! Justice For Matthew Perry! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Chappell Roan CRAZINESS! SZA Tells Me About Chappell Roan That... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 23, 2024 18:30pm PDT Share This Categories Chappell Roan Music Minute PerezTV YouTube