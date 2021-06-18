iCarly Revival Went WILD With How They Wrote Off Sam!

Jennette McCurdy might have skipped out on the iCarly revival, but fans can rest easy knowing that she was written off in the most Sam Puckett-y way possible!

As we reported, the former Nickelodeon star decided to quit acting and focus on other goals in her life, leading fans to wonder what would happen to her beloved character on the Paramount+ series. Would she be in grad school? Jail? A reality TV star? Well, the question was answered in the revival’s premiere episode, and let’s just say it makes perfect sense for the character!

In the premiere episode, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) gets inspired to start a new channel for her viewers that have stuck around since her old iCarly days. While she tries to test out a few new co-hosts, at the end of the day, she misses her right hand woman, Sam.

Unfortunately, Sam is too busy to partake in the revival-within-the-revival. But why? Carly reveals during a scene with Freddie (Nathan Kress):

“She’s off following her bliss with that biker gang.”

LOLz, of course she is!

We go on to learn that the Sam is absolutely living her best life with this gang, called The Obliterators. Although Freddie worries about their friend, Carly reminds him:

“It’s Sam. I hope they’re okay.”

Very good point!

So it sounds like the writers left the door open for Sam to return down the road, but at this point McCurdy isn’t set to make an appearance in the series at any point during its season.

To their credit, the OG cast — Cosgrove, Kress, and Jerry Trainor — did try their best to convince the former actress to reprise her role. Cosgrove said in an interview with Seventeen:

“We all called her separately and we really wanted her to be a part of it, but at the same time I’m happy for her because I know that she’s taken her life in a different direction and that she’s really enjoying what she’s doing right now. So I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do.”

As we reported, Jennette revealed on Anna Faris’ podcast that she quit acting “years ago,” telling the host:

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing — it’s going great… I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

The 28-year-old went on to admit that she was “ashamed” of her Nickelodeon days, sharing:

“My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing.”

Yikes. Sounds like she definitely won’t be reprising her role anytime soon — if ever!

